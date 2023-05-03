Roy (Brest) after the victory against Nantes: “An important but not decisive result”

Éric Roy, Brest coach, after the 2-0 victory over Nantes on Wednesday: “It’s the match I was waiting for, especially the first period, in terms of intensity, rhythm, positive aggressiveness and we were rewarded. We are perhaps a little happy on the first goal, but somewhere, it is when we are in this state of mind, when we are exciting, that opportunities are offered to us. It is necessary to have generosity and serenity in these periods.

We wanted to get off to a good start, even if it was rather Nantes that got off to a good start. We also knew, compared to what they went through, that it could become difficult to play again. We still have three games at home and here the players feel comfortable, in a positive environment, that can count. This is an important but not decisive result. »