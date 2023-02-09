Continue the agglomeration of motorcycle taxi drivers in the middle of a pedestrian area in an important school sector in Santa Marta.

Citizens passing through the Libertador Avenue and they want to cross to the Los Estudiantes Avenue (carrera 12), they risk their lives daily during the departure of the students at noon. When they want to cross the platform, they find themselves with no space to walk due to the accumulation of motorcycle taxis, who raise their vehicles on the cobblestones and they block the way.

The situation has become a danger since passers-by must go down to the street and expose themselves to an accident due to being run over. Meanwhile, the motorbike drivers talk coolly under the shade of the trees, without any type of control by the authorities.

It might interest you: School parking? This is how motorcycle taxi drivers wait for students in Santa Marta

Added to this fact is that when students leave schools Liceo Celedón, Industrial Technical Institute and Francisco de Paula Santander, the recklessness by the same motorcycle taxi drivers, who transport young people without helmets, raising their vehicles and with speeding.

You may be interested: Dangerous recklessness of motorcyclists in Santa Marta