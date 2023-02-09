Home Sports «Envelopes with bullets arrived at home»- Corriere TV
(LaPresse) «Of bullets I’m at home arrive threetwo or three years ago in an envelope that told me they were killing me, and recently another one has arrived that he threatened me and Dr. GarronAnd. He lost a lot of money, he offered to help us out, I’m the first to say that he has nothing to do with it and I thank him for that. He has already saved the Sampdoria about 12 years ago and he’s offered to do it now.”

So the former president of Sampdoria told LaPresse Massimo Ferrero current majority member of the Sampdoria club. «We should say thanks to Garrone – he continues – if we go to him and say thank you, he’ll give us a hand. He is Dorian in his veins. A bullet hit me and him, this is bad, it’s not football, it’s not sport. I have denounced these threats and also others of all the fans against me, they took the liberty of saying that if I go to Genoa Digos must stop me, but perhaps they must stop these violent fans and not let them enter the stadium anymore. I have kids, I am afraid to go around”. (LaPresse)

