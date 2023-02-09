The Argentine midfielder spent all of today’s session in a group with his teammates. To understand the use of him on Sunday

After the defeat with the Torino, Udinese is immediately called for redemption and the calendar offers another challenge with an important specific weight. The bianconeri looked like a tired and soulless team seen on Sunday and against the Sassuolo, fresh from two very important victories against Milan and Atalanta, a test of a completely different caliber will be needed. The Emilians are perhaps the worst opponent to meet at the moment for the Friulians, struck down by the injuries and in a period of little athletic freshness. Sassuolo runs and seems to have returned to last season. In the meantime, here’s the latest from Bruseschi.

Roberto Pereyra he returned to training with the group. The Udinese captain has missed the last three games with a muscle problem but this afternoon he worked with the rest of his comradeshe writes The Sports Gazette. Improving conditions: his call-up for Sunday’s match against Sassuolo is possible, while his possible management remains to be understood, whether from the first minute or an entry to the match in progress.

The return of the captain — Sottil can smile: the return of Pereyra it is essential to get back to scoring points. The absence was felt, especially in terms of leadership, when the Bianconeri found themselves in the greatest difficulty. If he comes off the bench though, there will be one more time Ezizibue in his place, to date clearly ahead of Ebosele. We will therefore see, after the next training sessions, the situation linked to his presence on the pitch with Sassuolo.

