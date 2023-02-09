Due to the increase in the cost of various products and services, Colombians are looking for alternatives that allow them to pay for purchases. In 2020, the Days without VAT were positioned, which were created during the pandemic with a double purpose: to promote the commerce sector that is a generator of employment and, at the same time, allow Colombians the opportunity to buy at a lower price, discounting the General VAT of 19%.

However, the government of President Gustavo Petro announced in 2022 that there would be no more sales days without the tax, considering that, in those days, only imported producers and marketers benefited, while the current administration’s commitment is promote the national industry, which generated non-conformity among citizens since they would no longer have the opportunity to buy at a discount.

Given this, the Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce announced the dates of the conferences known as Cyber ​​Monday, which are brought forward so that commerce, mainly electronic, can sell more and thus move the sector and the economy, while citizens are able to acquire merchandise at lowest price. As indicated, three days will be held in the year, for a total of nine days of promotions that are distributed in three different quarters, which coincide with dates prior to seasons in which Colombians usually travel or need goods and services such as entertainment, clothing , among others.

The most recognized brands in the country participate in this sales calendar, which is more valid this year, in which citizens are affected by the high interest rates that apply to consumer loans. For the spokespersons of the Chamber of Electronic Commerce, Cyber ​​Monday will have discounts, even greater than those of 19% that applied on Days without VAT. In some cases, discounts of up to 70% may apply on products or services in categories such as Technology, Travel, Appliances, Home, Fashion, Health and Beauty.

In Colombia, according to data presented by the Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce, in 2023 a total increase of 9% is expected in sales of goods and services online, a figure that would be well above the growth expectation of the economy in the country in this year in which a slowdown in consumption and, therefore, in production is expected.

Dates:

1. From March 6 to 8. The Easter holiday season is anticipated by a month.

2. From June 26 to 28. During the mid-year school break.

3. From October 30 to November 1. In the prelude to Christmas.