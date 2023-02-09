Pope Francis met two girls. They are called Olivia and Sofia are 18 and 16 years old and their surname is Vialli. They don’t even need to introduce themselves because she’s so strong the resemblance to his father Gianluca, who passed away on January 6 due to pancreatic cancer diagnosed five years ago. For Olivia and Sofia, Gianluca Vialli was not “only” the great footballer of the Italian national team, Sampdoria, Juve and Chelsea.

Dad Gianluca’s greatest wish

With mom, Cathryn White Cooper, Olivia and Sofia wanted to meet Pope Francis to share the greatest desire that dad Gianluca carried in his heart, until the day of his death: “I wish I had time to walk my two daughters down the aisle on their wedding day“. He had also proposed the church for the wedding: the sanctuary of the Blessed Virgin of Hope in Grumello Cremonese, a few steps from where Gianluca was born. And from where many family members have arrived today in Sala Nervi: in particular the two brothers eldest and very young grandchildren.

A blue shirt for Pope Francis

For the meeting with the pontiff, the Vialli family did not come “empty”. He has donated a t-shirt of the Italian national team with the inscription “Francesco”. But, above all, she presented herself with the commitment to re-launch the courageous Christian witness of love for life which led the “captain” of the family to live and tell the story of the disease without being ashamed of the fragility. Because his style was supportive to other people who are suffering away from the spotlight.