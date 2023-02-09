Mondoblog, RFI’s platform for French-speaking bloggers is organizing the 10e edition of its contest to recruit new members within its community. Already strong with its 1050 members, in 2023 Mondoblog continues to grow! The theme of the competition: “All actors and actors of change, because the world of tomorrow is yet to be invented”. Registrations are open until 1is mars.

In 2022, during the previous edition of the Mondoblog competition, 1040 people submitted their application. Dozens of them have joined the community, which now has more than a thousand bloggers!

FMM Graphic Studio Credit

“All actors and agents of change”

Since the future has never seemed so uncertain, let’s invent it! The world of tomorrow is still to be imagined and many dreams remain to be realized. This is why RFI is launching the tenth edition of the Mondoblog competition on the theme: “All actors and agents of change”. Our wish: know your vision of the world according to.

Who can apply, and how?

Anyone aged 18 or over, French-speaking, can register for the competition. The purpose of the selection is to welcome new talents to the platform.

To participate, candidates must complete an online form on the website concours.mondoblog.org and attach a personal production. They can use the format of their choice: text, photo, video, audio… The most important thing is to respect four selection criteria:

la syntaxe

spelling

the quality of the narration (angle and construction of the story)

creativity and originality

The Mondoblog team is also attentive to the online presence of candidates. Interaction with Internet users therefore contributes to the selection. If you have a YouTube channel or you are an outstanding Instagrammer, specify it in your presentation on the online form!

Go to the contest.mondoblog.org website. Applications are open until wednesday 1is March, 12:30 p.m (France time).

Mondoblog is a media project and a school: we create a blog for you and we help you keep it

In the week following the announcement of the results, the selected candidates are contacted to create their blog on the mondoblog.org platform. This publication space is independent, it has its own URL. Internet being a space of freedom, each blog functions by itself.

The Mondoblog team welcomes all bloggers, beginners or experienced. Beginning bloggers benefit from technical and editorial assistance. The Mondoblog team accompanies bloggers over the long term with personalized support, whether they are beginners or more experienced. She advises, encourages or criticizes with kindness, including confirmed bloggers!

When the productions are of good quality, both in terms of content and form, they are highlighted on the Mondoblog homepage. They are also shared on social networks. Mondoblog is therefore the host of all the blogs and the publisher of the best productions.

Mondoblog, the largest community of French-speaking bloggers

You never tell your “home” as well as when you live there and the news as when you live it… These are the stories from the four corners of the world that Mondoblog brings together and offers you.

Mondoblog, created in 2010 by The Media Workshop of RFI, is a big family. Those who talk about it best are the bloggers themselves. Moreover, many of them had given their time in 2021 and 2022 to support candidates for the competition. “Mondoblog preparations” had thus been organized in N’Djamena (Chad) at WenakLabsin Conakry by to blogthe association of bloggers from Guinea, Cameroon with ABCthe association of bloggers of Cameroon, and in Mali thanks to Doniblogthe community of bloggers from Mali.

FMM Graphic Studio Credit

Creating links and meetings is one of the objectives of Mondoblog. Thus, each year, the Mondoblog management team does its utmost to organize regional training, on site. Real-time coverage of regional, national or international events allows bloggers and the Mondoblog team to meet with a dual objective: to produce content and increase the level of technical and writing knowledge. bloggers through thematic training workshops.

In 2023, Mondoblog will perpetuate this dynamic by creating new events, physical or digital. Mondoblog will remain faithful to what gives meaning to our platform and our community: the link. Read and meet the “old” faithful to Mondoblog since its first season, but also read and welcome the “new” about to be recruited, to maintain strong links within a close-knit community, which works to provide information rich and varied.

Cameroonian bloggers in Douala in June 2022. Credit Camille Deloche

The role of audio and video

In 2021 and 2022, Mondoblog consolidated its link with the podcast, by making « Mondoblog Audio » a real meeting with listeners, thanks to its regular broadcast on RFI, every week in the Media Workshop. A blog post is thus honored in the form of a breaking latest news, halfway between the audio book and the mood post. Posts are aired thanks to the voices of our bloggers.

Last year, Mondoblog completed its digital offer, by proposing a new appointment, with the video-portraits of the bloggers. Discover our French-speaking community thanks to these videos from all over the world, which are broadcast each month on the Mondoblog website, as well as on its Youtube channel and social networks.

Thematic writing proposals

On certain occasions, we ask bloggers who so wish to work on a common theme, linked to current events. This allows us to generate certain types of content and obtain a result of great richness given the composition of our community. These initiatives are punctual, because what matters to us is that each blogger finds his editorial line and his readership.

Our platform thus took on the colors of culture and music during the Festival Afropolitain Nomade, the environment during the Cop 27 and those of football during the World Cup. She will soon take on the colors of feminism for Women’s Rights Day. This year again, Mondoblog will renew these appointments.

A New Enthusiasm Takes Over Blogging

During the previous Mondoblog contest, we had the pleasure of receiving more than 1,000 applications! A new enthusiasm is taking hold of blogging, the success of which is undeniable! The many advantages of the blog convince more and more Internet users who do not find in social networks the same richness of story, nor the same conditions of expression and visibility as on a blog. And that makes us happy!

In 2023, we hope to renew this great result with the 10th edition of our competition, to maintain our vitality and our creativity, in order to produce specific content within RFI, dynamic, local and concerning.