The Agency for Digital Italy and theItalian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) have signed a agreement for the “Support to the Strategic Plan for the Information Society 2019-2028 of Mozambique through technological poles of digital excellence” with the aim of increasing the offer and access to digital services and technologies for productive and social use, through an action of institutional building.

The collaboration between AgID and AICS enriches the trend of innovative procurement aimed at innovation and social development; AgID will manage the procurement process, from public consultation to assignment. Large companies, SMEs, start-ups, universities, research centres, the third sector and professionals will soon be invited to one open market consultationpreliminary and preparatory to the release of tender notices.

The project

The proposed action aims to increase the digital skills of young Mozambicans, stimulating innovation, accelerating the creation of start-ups and implementing digital services of public utility, with a strong focus on the inclusion of women and girls, of young people and people with disabilities. AgID and AICS will work together with Mozambique’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Higher Education.

With this project the model of theopen innovation and the instrument of innovative procurement as a form of open attraction of intelligence, proposals and resources intended to help developing countries. Innovative procurement will aim to acquire knowledge and practices useful for the deployment of e-government solutions in the challenging socio-economic contexts that characterize the least developed countries.

The project was conceived with the prospect of being replicated in other developing countries.