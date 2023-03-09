Bologna – Il Parma ham DOP is one of the distinctive products of Emilia-Romagna on the national and international market, and today it has a new production specificationapproved by the European Commission which strengthens its identity and uniqueness compared to the competition, raises the quality standards and consolidates attention to consumer needs and environmental sustainability.

The process of amendment of the specification of PDO Parma ham, following the application presented by the protection consortium about three and a half years ago e supported by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Emilia-Romagna Regionconcluded with approval by the European Commission.

The new provisions are published in the Official Journal of the Union and subsequently the definitive specification will be in the Italian Official Journal.

Satisfaction was expressed by the regional councilor for agriculture Alessio Mammi: “Together with the Parma Ham Consortium and sector operators, we have worked to update the document with a view to protecting and enhancing this unique and recognizable product, focusing on the identity that involves the entire territory, the quality and the challenges of the market, and the whole great theme of environmental sustainability”.

“Today – continues Mammi – we have a complete revision of the specification, about thirty years after its first draft, the result of the evident need, now requested for some time by the protagonists of the supply chain, to adapt to changes in the economic and social context. A revision that makes our PDO more competitive on the domestic and international markets”.

The details of the new Regulations

The new provisions concern various aspects of production and marketing: genetic aspects, weight and feeding of pigs, animal welfare, weight and characteristics of fresh legs.

The zone Of breeding is extended to Friuli Venezia Giulia; I am defined the genetic types of pigs allowed e Foods to be used in farm.

Also indicated are the slaughter weight linked to the individual animal (minimum cold carcass weight of 110.1 kg and a maximum weight of 168.0 kg) instead of the average live weight in the lot and the thigh weight at the entrance to the ham factory.

News of the specification also for the preparation phases and for the finished product: and therefore the processing method, the weight and seasoning of the ham, the method of sale, the pre-sliced ​​product and the packaging are reviewed. The minimum maturation period is 14 months, the salt content is reduced and a weight range of the finished product is defined (from 8.2 to 12.5 kg).

Olga Cavina