In February, only 1,107 vehicles were sold, and it was revealed that sales were dismal, and layoffs started. Lantu responded: False news

According to the news on March 9, a few days ago, there were rumors that Lantu Automobile had started layoffs due to poor sales performance, mainly involving outbound calls, sales support and other departments.

According to Interface News,Regarding the rumors of layoffs, Lantu Automobile responded that this is false news.

According to rumors, some Lantu employees said that 30 people in Lantu’s outbound call department were laid off as a whole. The access control card, Feishu and other permissions are closed, and the computer is also confiscated.

According to the monthly sales report of Lantu Automobile in February this year,A total of 1,107 vehicles were delivered in February, down from 1,548 delivered in January.

Compared with other new energy vehicles, Lantu’s sales volume has always been far behind the current top manufacturers. Lantu Auto will deliver a total of 19,409 new cars in 2022.Only 2,553 vehicles will be delivered in October 2022, the highest in a single month.

It is understood that the current Lantu models have covered three categories: SUV, MPV, and sedan. The models on sale include Lantu FREE, Lantu Dreamer and Lantu Chasing Light. Among them, Lantu Chasing Light was unveiled in December last year, with a pre-sale price range of 322,900 to 432,900 yuan.