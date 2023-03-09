On March 8, 2023, the outpatient clinic of Dongdan Branch of Peking Union Medical College Hospital. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images △)

[The Epoch Times, March 09, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Xiao Lusheng) During the two sessions of the Communist Party of China, the number of fever cases in Beijing skyrocketed, and there were long queues at hospitals.

“Beijing Daily” reported on March 8 that the flu activity in Beijing has recently increased, and the flu virus has gradually increased the number of fever cases in schools and nursery institutions. The Beijing Municipal Education Commission stated that because prolonged close contact with students can easily cause the spread of respiratory infectious diseases, it requires patients with respiratory infectious diseases not to go to school with illnesses to avoid infecting others.

Hong Kong’s “Ming Pao” reported on the 9th that the fever clinics of Beijing hospitals have become “crowded”. Ms. Wang, who works in a hotel in Liangmaqiao, arrived at the hospital at 2 pm on the 8th and found that the number for the morning visit was more than 400, and it was not until 3:30 pm that the patient with the afternoon visit number came to the hospital.

Ms. Wang originally wanted to see a doctor in other hospitals, but some people said that other hospitals also had long queues, so she didn’t bother. Ms. Wang said that the flu has been severe recently, and several colleagues in the department where she works also have flu symptoms, and some of them are taking medicine by themselves.

In Beijing Huaxin Hospital, Ms. Deng, who has fever symptoms, is waiting for the diagnosis result. She said that there have been a lot of people seeing a doctor recently. She arrived at the hospital at about 2:30 in the afternoon and waited for more than two hours before being checked. Her husband went to the emergency department of the hospital last Saturday and had to wait at least half a day.

Recently, a video circulated on the Internet showed that Beijing citizens said that most of the people who went to the hospital for treatment were children with persistent high fevers. “Currently influenza A has spread across the country, and some areas in the three northeastern provinces and Hebei have also fallen. The Beijing where I am now is also a trend of outbreaks of influenza A. Not only children are infected, but many adults are also infected.”

According to the “Ming Pao” report, a senior high school student and a classmate from Heze No. 1 Middle School in Shandong went to Beijing for medical treatment due to a viral throat infection. “Nearly half the population at her school has been infected,” she said. An outpatient doctor of a children’s hospital in Hebei Province said that among the patients he sees every day, there are about 60 people with fever, and more than half of them are diagnosed as influenza A.

Shanghai Hu Qingming (pseudonym) told the Epoch Times reporter on the 9th that a friend who lives in Fengxian District said that the school teacher asked them to take the children home on the 7th, because many children had fever, Have loose bowels. “There are very few adults (infected), mainly because there are many children.” In addition to Fengxian District, there are also teachers in Huangpu District who ask parents to take their children home for similar reasons.

On March 8, the Xi’an Municipal Government issued the “Xi’an Influenza Pandemic Emergency Plan” which attracted people’s attention. The “Pre-plan” states that when necessary, suspend work, business, markets, and classes in areas where influenza outbreaks and epidemics occur, restrict or suspend the use of relevant public places, restrict or prohibit crowd gathering activities and production and business activities that may cause increased harm, etc. measure.

“The Paper” reported on February 28 that elementary and middle school students in Beijing, Shanghai, Zhejiang, and Tianjin have recently developed fever symptoms, and some schools have been closed due to influenza A or influenza.

Recently, the topics of “flu” and “influenza” have aroused great concern in the mainland.

The Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on February 22 that from February 13 to 19, the number one epidemic was influenza, surpassing the number of new coronavirus (CCP virus) infections. The center also said on February 27 that among the current influenza viruses, “flu” accounts for 99%. However, the authorities’ statement has been questioned by the outside world.

Senior commentator Tang Jingyuan analyzed to The Epoch Times on March 1, “The symptoms of influenza A and the new crown do have many similarities and overlaps. It is difficult to accurately distinguish whether it is influenza A or the new crown based on the symptoms alone. But for the CCP, Because high-level leaders have publicly declared that they have achieved a “victory in epidemic prevention” and created a “miracle” in the fight against the epidemic, etc., if the new crown epidemic resurfaces, it will deal a heavy blow to the credibility of the CCP. Therefore, the CCP has every motive to describe the “new crown” as a It’s ‘A stream’.”

(Epoch Times reporter Yi Ru contributed to this article)

Responsible editor: Lin Congwen#