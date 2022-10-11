Agreement between Confindustria Alto Adriatico (signed by president Michelangelo Agrusti and operational director Giuseppe Del Col) and CGIL, CISL and UIL (represented by Flavio Vallan, Denis Dalla Libera and Ezio Tesan) in which the need to manage the consequences in factories is shared deriving from the company decisions to adopt procedures for the reduction of consumption, which directly affect the working activity (for example, reduction of temperatures, reshaping of schedules for the purpose of energy saving) with the greater involvement of workers and their representatives through the operational already used at the local level to resolve the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic in factories. (Interview by Bruno Oliveti)

02:29