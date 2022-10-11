Home Sports Lautaro before Barcelona-Inter: “I don’t sign for the draw”
Lautaro before Barcelona-Inter: "I don't sign for the draw"

The Argentine striker dribbles the controversy after the first leg and on the goal that hasn’t arrived for 8 games, he explained: “I’m calm: periods like this happen to all forwards, a goal will come when I least expect it”

From our correspondent Davide Stoppini

Hear it here, Lautaro: “I’m not signing for a draw. I do it only for the win ”. He says it with confident eyes, not looking up. He is the word of the leader, in a Camp Nou that is ready for battle one day in advance. And yes that the draw would be an excellent result in terms of qualification for the Nerazzurri, but the Argentine has no intention of making any calculations. “We have to play our game – again him -. What happened at San Siro was analyzed by the Var, by the referee. If they said it wasn’t a hand ball (the reference is to the Dumfries episode, ed), it means it wasn’t. Then the game went on. We will do our job tomorrow. And the referee will do his “.

PAST AND PRESENT

So the head also goes to the past. To the goal he scored here in 2019: “We played a great first half, with a great personality. The same personality that we will have to put on the field tomorrow. We hope to do well, to put into practice everything we have prepared. Yes, this is a match that has the atmosphere of a World Cup match. But I have already played in Argentina matches with similar atmospheres ”. And to tell the truth, this challenge could also have been played in reverse: “It’s gone now, today I’m an Inter player and that’s what I wanted, I’m here to do my best and I give everything for this club.” So much so that the vice president Javier Zanetti – in an interview with the Gazzetta – announced a long-term future in the Nerazzurri: “For me those words are a pride, he was a flag of the club. I feel I have to work to do my best, for Inter and for my teammates, it’s the goal I have in mind ”. And then, maybe, another goal is to stop, given that he hasn’t scored in eight consecutive games: “But in these moments it was also important to give a hand to the team and that’s what I did. I’m calm, times like this happen to all forwards, a goal will come when I least expect it ”.

