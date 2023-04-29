AI models learn to be racist and sexist from humans

When she was 17, she started the blog The Dominica and began to think about what art major she would choose later in college. She eventually decided on a “marriage of convenience,” as she calls it, and got into cybernetics. There, she was most interested in topics about artificial intelligence.

Today, Dominika Čupková from Košice is 29 years old and still writes on her blog. Sometimes also about how at work he connects AI (artificial intelligence) models with art in the Východoslovak Gallery or with marketing activities.

At the same time, however, he points out that prejudices permeate the mentioned models and they become sexist and racist. “They learned from data that comes from people – whether it is, for example, our texts, illustrative images or photos – and they fixed the meanings even ‘between the lines’. And so, through the content of this data, prejudices and stereotypes are transferred from humans to artificial intelligence,” he explains.

You will learn more in the interview:

why blogging still has a future;

how women were pushed out of computer science;

where AI-encoded biases manifest;

how the East Slovak Gallery attracted younger generations;

what makes people special;

can AI dream.

You started your personal blog twelve years ago when you were in high school. How has its content changed? What is it like to read your ancient thoughts after so long?

It’s like having a glimpse into your brain. In that time, you will forget what you once thought about, but you can read about it. It’s always an interesting experience for me.

When I started blogging, I wanted to improve my English. Therefore, I published in this language for about three months, but I felt that it somehow limited me. I became interested in creative writing, so I finally switched to Slovak and published what came to mind.

Then came the era of fashion blogs. My friends and I took lifestyle pictures and I added various texts to them about what I felt or experienced at that time. The content of the blog is still changing, for example, now I mention AI work and projects more often. So it’s different from the beginning, but I still maintain that platform.

Do you have a community of people built around your blog?

Sometimes someone meets me and tells me that they’ve been following my blog for, like, eight years. They are mostly women around my age. In general, I would say that I have a community of women who read me and maybe my texts give them something. Many of us have not met in person yet, but we know about each other on social networks and support each other.

Do you think the blogging era still has a future? After all, today, posting on social networks is more preferred.

Blogging may have died down for a while, but I think it will come back. I think people will gradually move away from social networks. Facebook, Instagram or TikTok are external platforms, if they go down once, you will lose all the content you have there.