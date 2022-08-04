The rule announced yesterday by Minister Giorgetti on former Ilva arrives: in the updated draft of the aid decree, viewed by LaPresse, we read in fact that Invitalia is “authorized to subscribe to capital increases or various instruments, however suitable for capital strengthening, also in the form of shareholder loan for capital increase, additional to those envisaged in previous periods and up to a total amount not exceeding 1 billion euro.

Tax wedge

“For the pay periods from 1 July to 31 December 2022, including the thirteenth or related accruals paid in the aforementioned pay periods, the exemption on the share of social security contributions for invalidity, old age and survivors dependent on the worker and ‘increased by one percentage point. Taking into account the exceptional nature of the measure referred to in the first period, the rate of calculation of pension benefits remains valid ». This is foreseen by the latest draft of the Aid bis decree, expected in the Council of Ministers convened at 4.30 pm. The costs of the measure are valued at 984.3 million for the year 2022 and at 438.7 million for the year 2023 (which increase in terms of net debt to 1.378 million for 2022), partly through the higher revenues deriving from from lower deductions from the tax base. Yesterday’s draft calculated a burden of 1.6 billion (786 million in 2022 and 831 million in 2023.

Single check

Cut to the single check: “in relation to the results that emerged from the monitoring activity up to 30 June 2022, the financial resources” provided for the measure “are reduced by 630 million euros for the year 2022”.

Increase of raw materials

To counter the increases in raw materials prices and not block tenders, another billion and 300 million will arrive between 2022 and 2027: this is the latest draft of the bis aid decree, still subject to changes, which allocates an additional 900 million for the works complementary to the NRP and 400 million for the implementation of the interventions for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. For the latter, the measures for the change of governance have also been confirmed.

Corporate welfare

No taxes on the reimbursement of bills that are included in the corporate welfare up to a maximum of 516.46 euros. This is what can be read in an updated draft of the aid decree viewed by LaPresse. The doubling of the tax exemption limit for workers’ welfare, which previously was 258 euros, has therefore been confirmed. “Limited to the tax period 2022, the value of the goods sold and the services provided to employees as well as the sums paid or reimbursed to them by the employers for the payment of the domestic users of the integrated water service do not contribute to forming the income. ‘electricity and natural gas within the overall limit of 516.46 euros “, reads. In the new draft, the forecast of an installment of bills hypothesized in the previous version disappears.

Extra profits

An article has been added in the latest draft of the Aid bis decree: this is article 40, “Measures regarding the payment of the extraordinary contribution”, pending the formulation of the norm by the Ministry of Economy. The unions have asked for an extra effort on the front of the tax wedge and pensions cut to protect purchasing power, insisting in particular on further intervention on the extra income of some companies to find other resources.