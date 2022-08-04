Home Sports From Japan, Roma will face the F-Marinos in Yokohama during the World Cup – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos
From Japan, Roma will face the F-Marinos in Yokohama during the World Cup

From Japan, Roma will face the F-Marinos in Yokohama during the World Cup – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The Giallorossi club will make a real tour in the Asian country

The Roma, during the stop for the World Cup in Qatar, he would have already planned the first friendly match. According to the Japanese newspaper Sponichi, in fact, the Giallorossi club will fly to Yokohama to play a match against F-Marinos on November 3rda team that plays in the J1 League, the Japanese Serie A. But not only. The Giallorossi club will do a real tour in the Asian country, with the rest of the matches still to be scheduled.

