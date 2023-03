Status: 07.03.2023 00:00

On February 6, the ground shook in the Turkish-Syrian border area. More than 50,000 people died and millions lost their homes. International aid also started quickly. But how does the situation look a month after the accident? How is the construction work going, what problems are the local people currently struggling with? Today, on a theme day, the NDR takes a look at the affected areas and the numerous fates of the people.