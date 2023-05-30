Air Defender 23: The first planes land in SH | > – News

Status: 05/30/2023 8:07 p.m Be optimally prepared for the “NATO alliance scenario”: That is the goal of the exercise, which casts its shadow ahead with the arrival of the first planes. Criticism of Air Defender comes from the Left Party.

by Joern Zahlmann

The unprecedented air operations exercise Air Defender 23 will not officially start until June 12, but the first aircraft are already landing at the Schleswig-Jagel air base (District of Schleswig-Flensburg) and scorn (District of Rendsburg-Eckernfoerde). The first of the approximately 250 aircraft involved in Air Defender 23 arrived in Jagel at around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday: an American C-17 transport aircraft with 32 passengers and technical equipment on board. The first fighter jets from America should also arrive in Jagel on Wednesday morning.

Large-scale air force exercise with 25 participating nations

From June 12th to 23rd, the two airfields Hohn and Jagel will play a key role in the largest transfer exercise in NATO’s history. From here, most of the fighter jets take off for joint maneuvers over northern Germany. 25 nations are participating in the operations, in which the military alliance rehearses the alliance case – that is, the case that one of the NATO member countries must be defended after an attack.

The defense policy spokesman and deputy chairman of the parliamentary group Die Linke, Ali Al-Dailami, criticized the large-scale exercise: “The forward stationing on the eastern flank of NATO is the wrong signal. I fundamentally reject the policy of military threatening gestures and demonstrations of power,” shared the left -politician with.

