Air-e will carry out technical work at the Libertador substation this Saturday

Air-e will carry out technical work at the Libertador substation this Saturday

The Manager of Air-e in Magdalena, Diego Rincones Rivasinformed that the works that will be of a preventive type and are necessary to guarantee the optimal functioning of the equipment.

He also informed that this event will take place 6:30 in the morning to 3:30 in the afternoontime in which the circuits connected to said substation will be de-energized.

During the day, the neighborhoods of San Francisco, El Recreo, Las Delicias, Urbanización Veracruz, Los Almendros, Obrero, Pradito, Betania, 20 De Julio, sector of Avenida Libertador between races 18 and 26A, (El Cundí), Quintas will be without power Del Libertador, Balconies of Libertador, Galicia, Santa Fe, Miguel Pinedo, Villa Sara, Tayrona, Ondas Del Caribe, El Reposo, Urbanization San Pedro Alejandrino, Altamira, Altos De La Avenida, Villa Del Rio, Las Malvinas, Simón Bolivar, Urbanization Villa Ely, Mamatoco, Urb. El Bosque, Buenos Aires, The Garden, June 13, El Porvenir, New Garden, El Libertador, El Nogal, San Francisco, Villa Sol, San Fernando, Nacho Vives, Villa Sol, Pescaito (Olaya Herrera), San Martin, Town, Taganga, Villa Florida, Acodi, Part of Andrea Carolina, Filadelfia, Urb. Líbano 2000, Asocon, Urb. Los Laureles, Portales De La Avenida, Troncal del Caribe, Ondas Del Caribe, Los Fundadores, Bastidas, Chimila 1 and 2, December 8, December 17, Santa Monica, Villa Aurora, Vista Linda, Luis R. Calvo, Divino Niño and Urb. Altos de Bahía Concha.

