Pakistan, Iran agree on five billion dollar trade deal

Pakistan and Iran on Thursday signed a five-year trade agreement, targeting bilateral trade at five billion dollars.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says that the two countries also agreed to release the fishermen and repatriate all the convicted prisoners in jails.

According to Arab News, these views were expressed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Dr. Hussain Amir Abdullahian, who is in Islamabad on a two-day visit.

The delegations of the two countries held meetings under the leadership of the foreign ministers and signed three agreements and understandings to promote bilateral economic and trade relations.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Dr. Hussain Amir Abdullahian in Islamabad (Arab News).

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that in the five-year (2023-2028) trade cooperation plan between Pakistan and Iran, the target of bilateral trade has been set at five billion dollars. Priority has been given to removing barriers to bilateral trade, finalizing free trade agreements and establishing institutional linkages between the private sector.

He said that during the bilateral talks, the issue of prisoners and fishermen in each other’s jails was also discussed.

According to the Pakistani Foreign Minister: ‘We have decided to repatriate all the convicted prisoners in prisons as per the provisions of the existing agreements between the two parties and also to release all the fishermen imprisoned in Pakistan and Iran and has decided to waive the fine imposed on them for the return of their boats.’

He further said that the two countries will exchange the lists of prisoners so that the reconciliation in this regard can be implemented quickly.

He said that the two countries have signed an agreement for bilateral economic dialogue. In this regard, a comprehensive and detailed sectoral discussion was held between the two sides yesterday.

He said that another protocol was also signed on the occasion of the third meeting of the joint investment committee of Pakistan and Iran on the issue of bilateral investment.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that ‘I believe that the steps we are taking today will pave the way for a long-term and sustainable economic partnership between the two countries in the coming months and years.’

He said that the two countries also reiterated their determination to maintain the common border as a symbol of peace and friendship.

On this occasion, the Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized on the completion of the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline, saying that it will definitely serve the national interests of both countries.

Abdullahiyan said, ‘We have had a very important discussion with each other on the IP gas pipeline projects between the two countries and we want to see this gas pipeline completed, finalized and operational as soon as possible. are ready.’

The Iranian Foreign Minister added that there have been important discussions on how we can find a solution to the current banking and financial problems between the two countries under the framework of international rules and regulations.

He said that two days ago, a delegation led by the Deputy Head of Economic Diplomacy in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran visited Islamabad, which included important representatives of various ministries related to economy, trade, cultural affairs and tourism. The discussions of the delegation yielded positive results.

He said that as a result of the Iranian delegation’s talks in Pakistan, many important documents were signed today.

Speaking about Afghanistan, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that the solution to Afghanistan’s situation and problem is the one that should be taken out within the framework of regional level measures.

