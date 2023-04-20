Home » Al-Fateh crushes the new defense with five clean strokes
Al-Fateh crushes the new defense with five clean strokes

Al-Fateh crushes the new defense with five clean strokes
Al-Fateh Sports Team defeated its guest, Defense Hassani Al-Jadidi, with a clean five, in the match that brought them together, yesterday evening, Wednesday, on the grounds of Crown Prince Moulay El-Hassan Stadium in Rabat, in the drawing of the 24th round of the professional national championship for first-division football clubs.

The host team finished the first half with three clean goals, before adding the fourth and fifth in the second half.

The goals of Al-Fateh Al-Sport were scored by Hamza Hanuri (D13), Ayoub Nanah (D31), Marwan Al-Ezz (D42), Amin Ezri (D55) and Salem Shawma (87 D).

With this victory, the Rabat team raised its tally to 44 points in third place, while Fares Doukkala remained in 14th place with 22 points.

