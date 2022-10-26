The Must, a territorial historical museum in the hamlet of Campo, is enriched with new finds. The structure will be able to count on 5 thousand Austrian glass bottles dating back to the First World War: from those for beers to those for medicines, up to preparations for meals at the front. And to these will also be added new knives and swords, recovered over the years thanks to the skill of a private individual, who has been able to preserve them over time.

“This is a donation from a friend and partner of ours who gave us the opportunity to have his collection,” says Lido Beinat, city councilor and vice president of Must. Born from the ashes of the former elementary schools, the building collects evidence of both the first and second world war, divided into various exhibition rooms: in the first the territory is presented thanks to a large model and some images.

In the second exhibition space, on the other hand, you can find the common objects of life in the trenches that summarize the aspects of what was daily life. Two showcases with helmets introduce firearms. Finally, a couple of multimedia stations are characterized by images of the war as they have been seen by Italians and Austrians. The final room presents a set of photos, documents and papers dating back to the years between 1915 and 1918. In the period between the two wars, a space dedicated to Alanese emigration is kept at the must. “We are about 140 members” continues Beinat, “each of whom exhibits finds, in such a way as to make them available to the public”.

Thanks to mutual help, the “friends of the museum” association is able to move forward, planning the next few months: among the objectives there will be the resumption of normal activities, with visits from school groups and the resumption of courses. «We always maintain agreements with other museums, for the exchange of historical materials» he concludes, «to make our museum known elsewhere».D.D.