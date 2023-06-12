Albon’s popular work ‘Blackjack’ revived with ChatGPT… AI writes scenarios

▲Images related to the Japanese animation ‘Space Boy Atom’. (yunhap news)

A new work of the cartoon ‘Black Jack’ by the late Osamu Tezuka, a Japanese cartoonist known for ‘Space Boy Atom’ and ‘Prince Leo of the Jungle’, will be produced through ChatGPT, a generative artificial intelligence (AI).

According to a report by Kyodo News on the 12th, some creators are working on the ‘Tezuka 2023’ project, which produces new works by collaborating with AI that has learned the works of the late Osamu Tezuka. Through this project, a new work of ‘Blackjack’, one of the deceased’s popular works, will be produced and will be released this fall through the Japanese weekly magazine ‘Shonen Champion’. Blackjack has been serialized in Shonen Champion since 1973, and depicts the activities of an unlicensed genius doctor.

GPT-4, the latest version of ChatGPT, participates in this project. GPT-4 plans to write a scenario by learning the story structure of ‘Blackjack’ and the relationship between characters, and create characters through image-generating AI.

Regarding this project, Makoto Tezuka, the eldest son of the deceased, emphasized at a press conference, “It is not about making AI a cartoonist, but research to support humans.”

Meanwhile, according to Japan’s NHK report, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the father of Chat GPT, currently visiting Japan, is also seeking business cooperation with Japan’s Softbank Group Chairman Son Jung-hee. According to the media, CEO Altman said, “Although discussions with Softbank have just begun, we are reviewing what we can do together.”