Alert grows for possible presence of dissidents in Sumapaz

Mayor Claudia López toured various sectors of Sumapaz, a town where peasant leader Carlos Tautiva was assassinated by armed men who entered his home and shot him repeatedly.

“We were visiting the family of Mr. Tautiva, accompanied by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, which is going to be carrying out the investigation and prosecuting the case, because like any family what they want is for there to be clarity about what happened, for there to be effective punishment of those responsible and, of course, prevention so that something like this does not happen again, ”explained the president.

For his part, Felipe Jiménez, Secretary of Government, maintained that Sumapaz is not alone in this type of situation.

“Sumapaz is a territory of reconciliation, we are not going to allow criminals to try to end the coexistence and tranquility of our town. That they have the clarity that life is sacred and that from the Government Secretariat and the entire Bogotá Mayor’s Office we will defend it ”, he asserted through his social networks.

Oscar Gómez Heredia, Secretary of Security, spoke about it during the tour of the town.

“We are in the town of Sumapaz, where the only front we accept is that of the community. Those who at the point of propaganda try to intimidate this beautiful region are wrong. The only front that we accept in Sumapaz is that of the community, which is committed to coexistence. There is no place for the violent here. Working together with security, protection of the peasant reserve and technical support, we will move the region forward, ”Gómez Heredia said through his social networks.

Likewise, the Commander of the Bogotá Metropolitan Police, General Carlos Fernando Triana, announced the reward of up to 50 million pesos for information that contributes to the capture of those responsible for what happened to the social leader.

“From the town of Sumapaz, the Colombian National Police with all the capacity and institutional offer as well as the group of criminal investigators accompanied by the Colombian police are going to make a presence in order to collect material evidence that will help us to identify and find the location of the intellectual and material authors that caused the death of a community leader. We will remain in Sumapaz with all our institutional capacities and in coordination with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and the National Army of Colombia”, he pointed out.

Finally, Sebastián Saldarriaga, local mayor of Sumapaz, confirmed that they are working jointly with national and district authorities to address recent security events.

“Sumapaz is a territory of peace, built by hand by its resilient peasant community. We will not cancel the rural community games because they are a demonstration of the resilience of the community. Here community life, peaceful life, work life and public works continue. Twenty teams from the town participate in the rural community games, which will be playing in different sports venues in the town until May 22, encouraging culture, recreation and sports”, concluded the Local Mayor of Sumapaz.

With regard to the current candidates and aspirants for the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá, so far none have spoken out about what happened despite pointing out in their campaigns that security will be one of their pillars.