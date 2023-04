The New York Knicks are one win away from the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The matinee of a boiling Madison Square Garden smiles at Thibodeau’s team, who with a fourth period full of intensity beats a Cleveland capable of mending in the third quarter after being down even by 15 in the first half.

For New York 29 by Brunson, 26 by Barrett, 19 by Hart and 12+11 by Robinson.

For Cleveland 23 with 10 assists from Garland, 14 from Allen and LeVert, 12 from Mobley.