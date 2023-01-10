Home News Alessandro Del Bono victim of a violent robbery in Milan: they break the glass of the Ferrari with the gun to take the watch
News

Alessandro Del Bono victim of a violent robbery in Milan: they break the glass of the Ferrari with the gun to take the watch

Alessandro Del Bono victim of a violent robbery in Milan: they break the glass of the Ferrari with the gun to take the watch

Robbery this evening in Milan, the victim of the CEO of Mediolanum Farmaceutici spa Alessandro Del Bono, husband of the former model Afef Jnifef. The manager was returning home, in the Corso Monforte area, but as he entered the garage aboard his Ferrari he saw a man – his face covered by a full-face helmet – hit and smash the window glass with the butt of a pistol and insert a hand to take away his Patek Philippe watch, model 5140, in white gold, worth 40 thousand euros.

The robber then fled on a moped, driven by a second subject. Together with the two, the victim saw two other people flee on board two other mopeds. Del Bono immediately called for help. The Flying Squad is now handling the investigation. The manager suffered minor grazes on his wrist but it was not necessary to send 118.

