The XBB.1.5 subvariant, known as Kraken, has “an impressive ability to spread”: writes it in the Washington Post Eric Topol, founder of the Californian institute Scripps and among the researchers who have been following the evolution of the pandemic from the beginning of Covid-19. The appearance of a “dominant form” such as XBB.1.5, observes the expert, indicates that the SarsCoV2 virus “has found a new way to strike and is evolving very rapidly”, so much so that “it is responsible for 75% of infections in at least four states (New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Massachusetts)” and that “hospitalizations of the elderly are comparable to those seen in Omicron’s first wave period.”

In essence, he continues, “the virus is talking to us and telling us that it has many ways to evolve”. Predicting its evolution is difficult, but “the possible appearance of a new variant would find us unprepared. In fact, sequencing activity has decreased by 90% since 2022 worldwide”, he added, referring to data from the international bank Gisaid, which collects the genetic sequences of the SarsCoV2 virus.

From the North-East of the United States, notes Topol, XBB.1.5 “is destined to spread across the country in a matter of weeks and is gaining ground in many European and Asian countries” and, “if at the moment there are no elements to say whether it’s more pathogenic or virulent, its ability to spread seems impressive.” Certainly, he adds, “these effects cannot be attributed to Omicron alone, considering the weakening of immunity in the population, the less frequent use of masks and other mitigation measures and indoor gatherings during the Christmas holidays”.

To defend oneself, vaccine recalls are essential, but at the moment, according to Topol, “there are no coordinated efforts, neither in the United States nor globally, to develop new-generation vaccines capable of blocking infections”, nor is there any investment in new drugs.