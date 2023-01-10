Home World Cardinal Tempesta: Brazil needs brotherly dialogue – Vatican News
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the Congress building in Brasilia as the country’s bishops call for an end to the chaos: Brazil needs dialogue.

(Vatican News Network)Brazil’s political polarization has worried local churches, which have pleaded for peace and called for an end to violence. Cardinal Orani João Tempesta, Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Rio de Janeiro, also spoke out when supporters of former President Bolsonaro stormed the Congress, Presidential Palace and Supreme Court buildings in Brasília. In an interview with this news website on January 9, he said that the situation of the previous day “should be condemned”. The cardinal also pointed out that these situations highlight the “division of Brazil”.

To this end, Cardinal Tempesta called on the Brazilian people to “stand in solidarity”. “We need a brotherly dialogue that respects the cultural and religious diversity of the country,” he said. Finally, the cardinal urged everyone to pray for dialogue so that they can “look to the future and create a time when all people can live in peace and live in prosperity”.

The Brazilian Bishops’ Conference also released a statement on its website and Twitter account. The statement read that the severe violence in Brasilia is disturbing. For this reason, the President of the Conference of Bishops called for tranquility, peace, and an immediate cessation of illegal attacks on democratic countries ruled by law. “These attacks must be stopped immediately and the organizers and participants of the attacks must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Citizens and democracy must be protected,” the statement read.

Four hundred people were arrested a day after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Brazil’s Congress and government buildings in Brasilia. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court sacked Brasília’s governor and ordered social platforms to block incitement to violent protesters. Protesters then blocked roads and highways in at least four states of the country overnight. President Lula, who took office on Jan. 1 after a disputed election, held a meeting with 27 state governors and justice ministers on Jan. 9.

