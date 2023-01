Beaten up, livid, with a trembling voice, Hassan Firouzi was able to talk to his family a few days ago from Evin Jail. The phone call broadcast by an NGO based in France is a desperate plea: “After ten years, God has given us a little girl. I have only seen her for 18 days. I only ask the Iranians for one thing, help me see my daughter once again.” last time before they do something to me.”