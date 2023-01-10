The words of the Parma coach after the defeat in extra time in the Coppa Italia against the Nerazzurri

«It would have been better to take it home in the end, but thanks for the compliments». The coach of Parma, Pecchia, spoke at the end of the game about Italian Cup won from Inter in overtime two to one.

«At home we lost more points, we are struggling to find space because the teams are waiting a lot for us. Even today, despite a great performance, however, we are out. We played it with personality, we pressed high, we kept the line high, we worked well but we got zero». he added.

