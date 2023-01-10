IS Andrea Formaggi50 years old, owner of Mold Designil new president of CNA Montebellunaelected on Monday 9 January by the directive of the district to replace Cristian Gallina, who resigned in mid-December.

Formaggi, who has been managing a company in Volpago del Montello that produces molds for plastic materials since 1995, is highly esteemed in the Artisan Association where he has covered various roles over the years.

From 2012 to 2019 he was president of the Canova guarantee cooperative, the confidi promoted by CNA, of which he is the current vice president. He is part of the board of auditors of the Veneto regional CNA.

«The objective that I have shared with the board is the growth of the district of Montebelluna, both in terms of institutional relations with the territory, in particular with local administrations and schools, and services to businesses and their support in this difficult transition phase – says the newly elected president Andrea Formaggi -. The working method will be characterized by transparency and sharing both with the structure and with fellow entrepreneurs».

In recent years, the work of those who do business has changed profoundly. CNA Montebelluna confirms itself as a first level partner in supporting the entrepreneur to help him in the strategic choices he has to make every day.