On November 6, Beijing time, Hebei Football Club released a message through its official account to explain a series of recent negative news about the team. Hebei Club said that the next game is whether to kick or retire, and it depends on all players, “If the number of players participating in training and games reaches the number required for registration in the Chinese Super League, our club will continue to support and ensure the team successfully completes this season; otherwise, I will The club will respect the wishes of most players and withdraw from the Chinese Super League.”

In this regard, the Hebei team players issued a statement in response: Hebei Football Club released the “Notes on the Recent Situation of Hebei Football Club” today. As players of the Hebei team, we had to respond to some of the contents:

1. The statement of Hebei Football Club stated: Before July 31, except for a high-paid player who left the team, there was a dispute that he could not meet the salary arrears of the Chinese Football Association. We hereby solemnly declare: Up to now, all Chinese players of the Hebei team have not received 30% of the unpaid wages from the club, and most of the players have not been paid a penny for the whole year of 2022. If the club really If 30% of the arrears have been paid, the club is asked to show the transfer record and the evidence of the player’s signature confirmation.

2. The club said that recently some players of the first team spontaneously expressed their demands on social media and the Chinese Super League through some irrational behaviors, which not only violated the relevant regulations of the Chinese Super League, but also caused serious negative impacts on Chinese football and the Chinese Super League. In this regard, our players actually do not want to use this method to collect salary, but we have no effective channels to recover our hard-earned money, so we can only express our demands in this way. We would like to ask who caused the negative image of Hebei Football Club, Chinese Football and the Chinese Super League? Is it still the player’s responsibility to not pay back wages for 3 years?

3. Regarding whether the team can successfully complete the Chinese Super League this season. The Chinese players of the Hebei team have been owed wages for up to 3 years, and no one has given up one minute of the game. We have entered the championship group for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021 under the condition of long-term arrears. But this year we didn’t miss a training session, we didn’t give up a game. As players, we hope to preserve a trace of dignity for Hebei football and Chinese football. We have never expressed our willingness to retire. Whether or not to withdraw from the league should be decided by the club and investors.

In the end, our players have done everything we need to do. We have defended the dignity of Hebei football and Chinese football on the field. Our performance is worthy of everyone who cares and supports Hebei football. Deliver on your promises instead of intimidating and threatening to perfunctory players with empty checks.

We also urge the Chinese Football Association and relevant departments to effectively perform their duties and protect the legitimate demands and rights of players.

