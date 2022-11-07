The curiosity

SEWING. Tradition respected also this year for the commemoration of the Fallen of November 4th in Cuceglio, where we always start with the alarm clock at 5 in the morning played by the band La fratellanza in front of the commemorative plaque in Piazza Marconi. Also present at the Alarm on Sunday 6 were the mayor of Cuceglio Antonino Iuculano and the assistant pastor Don Massimiliano Marco. It is said that at the end of the First World War, when the end of the war was announced, some Cucegliesi soldiers who were at the front heard a melody playing which remained with them. Back home they sent it to the Band, which since that time has played it on the 4th November anniversary, throwing the Cucegliesi off their cots at 5 in the morning. The tradition was lost in the 60s, but since 2005 the then mayor Cristina Badalotti has dusted it off and has been restored (Video made by Cristina Badalotti)

01:26