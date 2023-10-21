Alias ​​07 had a house as a prison in Valledupar, his bodyguards are missing

In a country house on the outskirts of Valledupar, alias 07 or El Zarco was serving time in prison, identified by the authorities as Juan Carlos Úsuga Torres, who in previous years had changed his name to Arley Úsaga Torres, apparently to evade to the authorities and avoid his extradition, which finally occurred in 2016, when he was transferred to the United States, for sending drugs to the coast of Miami.

It should be remembered that this subject was found shot dead in the rural area of ​​Astrea, Cesar, last Thursday and his body was transferred to the Chiriguaná Legal Medicine morgue, where his relatives went for the full examination of the body.

It was also learned that alias 07 left his home to keep a business appointment in the Astrea area, he was accompanied by four bodyguards aboard a truck, who do not appear.

So far the authorities have remained silent about this case, however, it was established that the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office was in charge of the investigation.

It should be noted that alias 07 was captured on December 12, 2013 in Chigorodó (Antioquia) accused of being one of the leaders of the Úsuga clan, commanded by alias Otoniel. Years later, then-president Juan Manuel Santos signed the extradition and in 2016, he was transferred to the United States, where under agreements with the North American Government he served 4 years in prison.

In 2020, he returned to Colombia, just as he got off the plane at the El Dorado airport, he was captured again for outstanding debts with the justice system of this country. And then in 2022 he arrived in Valledupar.

