Footballer Papu Gomez tested positive for doping: two-year ban. The test carried out in November 2022

Disqualified for two years because positive al doping. Just three weeks after signing with the Monza in Serie A, the ‘Papa’ Gómez received some hard news: the anti-doping authorities they informed him that he will be fined two-year disqualification. The Spanish newspaper announced it Relief. The former Sevilla player reportedly tested positive for a prohibited substance in a test carried out in November 2022, shortly before the break for the World in Qatar. It all happened during a training session Seville when doctors arrived unexpectedly to carry out a doping test. According to the footballer’s version, as he always reports Relief, days earlier he had had a bad night that had led him to take a syrup from one of his children, without prior consultation with the company’s doctors. This behavior is not permitted by the authorities, as you should at least inform yourself before engaging in it. The footballer and Sevilla were I’ve been aware of this story for monthswhen they received the notification, although just this week they received the two-year sanction, reports the Iberian newspaper.

Precisely this aspect was an impediment to finding a team for Papu during the summer, given that no club wanted to take risks in the face of a possible punishment yet to be decided. This situation led the parties to agree to terminate the player’s contract, which expires in 2024, the last market day. In principle, in fact, the player would have wanted to wait until January to sign up for some discipline once he knew whether there was a sanction or not. In the end, however, he decided to commit to Monza, with whom he played only two games in October. It remains to be seen whether he will appeal and succeed in obtaining a reduction in the fine. Key to negotiating retirement, given that Papu is 35 years old.

