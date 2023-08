In a joint operation between the Attorney General’s Office and the National Police, the capture of Geimy Esteli Marín Mejía, known as “alias La Mona”, who would be the alleged ringleader of the criminal organization “Los Flacos” was achieved. This criminal organization would be responsible for multiple crimes that occurred in Cartago, Ansermanuevo, Alcalá and Obando…

