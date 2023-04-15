Who is alias ‘Violet’

In a joint task between the Colombian Military Forces, the capture of alias ‘Violeta’ was carried out, who was found on a sidewalk in the municipality of Morales, department of Bolívar.

‘Violeta’ is 29 years old and is being investigated by the authorities for committing crimes such as conspiracy to commit a crime and terrorism.

In 2018, a guarantee control judge had extended the arrest warrant against ‘Violeta’, who remained a fugitive from justice and was wanted for crimes related to the criminal group of which she is a part.

The criminal act of the woman would be linked to actions carried out through the illegal group Movimiento Revolucionario del Pueblo (MRP) for which the authorities had been on the trail of the woman for several years.

The Military Forces have established that there would be a possible link between the MRP and the ELN guerrilla since alias ‘Violeta’ was captured in one of the areas in which the guerrillas have control.

In the first instance, the Colombian authorities sought to capture Felipe Alvarino, alias ‘Pirry’ or ‘Manolo’ who is wanted by the uniformed because he is designated as one of the leaders of the war front of Darío Ramírez Castro, of the ELN who would be the sentimental partner of ‘Violeta’ according to the investigations.

The operation carried out jointly by the Colombian military forces resulted in the capture of two women and one man. It was also reported that during the attack to carry out the apprehension of the women, one person died as a result of the operation.

Despite the efforts of the authorities, ‘Pirry’ was not captured and the detainees had to be transferred to Barrancabermeja where they will have to wait for the hearings to testify for the crimes for which they are accused.