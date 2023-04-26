All BJP’s tactics failed, first Muslim Deputy Mayor elected in New Delhi

Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 5:15 p.m

New Delhi: All BJP’s tactics failed, Aam Aadmi Party managed to get its Mayor and Deputy Mayor elected uncontested.

According to Indian media, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Shelly Oberoi was elected as the Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi unopposed and unanimously, her rival BJP candidate Shikha Rai withdrew her papers.

Similarly, the BJP candidate has withdrawn his papers for the Deputy Mayor and Aam Aadmi Party’s All Mohammad Iqbal won unopposed for this post as well.

For the first time since 1977, a Muslim has been elected to the post of Deputy Mayor in the municipal government of New Delhi.