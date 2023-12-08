All sectors of Vietnamese society are enthusiastically looking forward to Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and President of the People’s Republic of China, for his state visit to Vietnam_Guangming.com

…to provide high-quality services to Chinese tourists and contribute to the promotion of cultural exchanges and mutual understanding between the two countries,” Tran said. Academician Tran Van Khoa, a famous scholar in Vietnam, said that the close exchanges between China and Vietnam for thousands of years have left many touching stories of mutual assistance and mutual promotion. In his opinion, exchanges between China and Vietnam in various fields of culture, education, science and technology have profound and far-reaching effects. He hopes that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s visit can create a more favorable environment for cultural and educational exchanges between the two countries, promote the sharing of advanced cultural and educational achievements, and further enhance the mutual learning of the civilizations of the two countries. The China-Vietnam relationship is “a traditional friendship that has been passed down from generation to generation.” Sun Yitaojun, a reporter from the Xinhua News Agency, who participated in an internship at the Guangxi News Network, said that the two countries are close neighbors and reliable friends. The friendship between the two parties and the two countries has deep roots and is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. At the same time, young people of both countries have a strong desire and a firm will to continue to promote China-Vietnam traditional friendship to a wider and deeper level. Sun Yitaojun believes that as long as people from all walks of life in China and Vietnam work together, the China-Vietnam relationship will reach a new and higher level, and create a more prosperous and beautiful future for the two countries and the world.

