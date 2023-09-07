alleged fan of Deportivo Cali attacked and stole a fan’s shirt from América in the middle of the road

Violence and intolerance in Cali continues, this time a man, apparently, wearing Deportivo Cali clothing, attacked an América fan in downtown Cali and stole his shirt, generating rejection in the city.

The unusual event took place on a road in the center of the city when the victim was riding a motorcycle and was knocked out of his vehicle by another subject.

According to a video from one of the security cameras in the sector, it is observed how a man, apparently, with the América de Cali shirt, moves calmly through the center of the city and, out of nowhere, he is kicked by an individual who was also traveling on a motorcycle.

Subsequently, the perpetrator, who appears to be wearing a Deportivo Cali shirt, scares the victim, the American fan, who was on the ground, and takes off his sports shirt.

After this, and before the eyes of all the people, he takes the garment and flees the place on his motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the victim remains on the ground unable to get up and the people, who were observing the scene, do not flinch for several seconds.

For now the current status of the victim is not known, however, The video generated great rejection among the Cali community, who expressed that these types of acts are not from a fan and asked the Mayor to take action in this case.

AND THERE WHAT OR WHAT? There is no more information than what is seen in the video. In the 4th race before reaching the 15th in the center of Cali, a guy on a motorcycle (in a green shirt) kicks and makes another motorcyclist (red shirt) fall and then takes his shirt and that’s it. 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/sFY1e2Hoz6 – Find out Cali – Cali News (@EnterateCali) September 5, 2023

