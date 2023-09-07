Sergio Ramos claims he could have extended at PSG

Back at Sevilla FC, at 37, Sergio Ramos was presented on Wednesday and in particular questioned about the end of his two-season stint at PSG during his press conference. At the end of his contract with the Parisian club, the Spanish central defender said he had the opportunity to extend his adventure in the French capital.

“I have always been a person who lets himself be guided by his emotions and his sensations, explained Sergio Ramos. If I chose a project, it’s because I really believe in it. In Paris, we had the opportunity to continue. But there have been times when the sensations and a lot of other things make you think that the cycle is over (that of PSG). It’s not a question of money, contract or years. It is a subject of sport, philosophy and mentality. A response that did not go unnoticed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

