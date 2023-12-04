Alleged irregularities in the passport tender ‘under the magnifying glass’ of the Prosecutor’s Office

Complaints about a meeting in Paris raise questions in the bidding process for the manufacture of passports in Colombia.

The Attorney General’s Office revealed this Monday that it has already launched an investigation into possible irregularities in the tender for the manufacture of passports. Both the Chancellery and the company Thomas Greg have been involved in this issue in recent months.

So much “Natural and legal persons have questioned the technical and objective criteria taken into account for the preparation of the final specifications, asking about the transparency of the process,” He pointed to the wallet.

Due to a series of setbacks, the Government was forced to hold a second tender. The first attempt at the passport manufacturing business was declared void, which generated delays in the issuance procedures, according to citizen reports.

For several days, the Prosecutor’s Office has been investigating complaints of possible irregularities in the tender, for which it has carried out judicial police work. In this context, the prosecutor in the case will decide whether to call the outgoing director of the National Legal Defense Agency of the State (Andje), Martha Lucía Zamora, to testify.

Precisely, the former official, in an interview with La W, said this Monday morning that she had received information from two people about this tender. She even talked about meetings in Paris and other matters that she will bring to the attention of the authorities. “Rivers, millions of pesos, flow beneath all this,” he added.

According to the director, the meeting took place at the Intercontinental Le Grand hotel. «They gave me the name of the hotel (and) of the people, but I am not going to be irresponsible to stay with that. Furthermore, it is my duty (…) I am a public servant, I have information that they gave me that I have not corroborated at any time,” said Zamora.

