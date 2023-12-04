FC Barcelona Transfers – Vitor Roque’s next game will be with Barça!

05/12/2023 Act. at 00:40 CET

SPORT has confirmed that ‘Tigrinho’ will not travel to Curitiba on Wednesday to play against Ath. Paranaense the last day of the Brasileirao

Barcelona hopes to register the Brazilian striker in January, so he could make his debut on Thursday the 4th in Las Palmas, in a League match.

The next official match that Vitor Roque plays will be with the FC Barcelona shirt. SPORT has confirmed that the Brazilian striker, who is currently the only Blaugrana signing for the winter market, will not be called up by his now coach, Wesley Carvalhoto play on Wednesday the match that Athlético Paranaense will play in Cuiabá and which corresponds to the last day of Brasileirao 2023.

‘Tigrinho’ will not wear the ‘9’ of ‘Furacao’ againwho has defended bravely since April 2022. The club has made the decision to preserve the young attacker, who will not be in an inconsequential match in which there is nothing at stake.

The Curitiba team has already secured a place for the 2024 Copa Sudamericana and, opposite, they will have a rival who has already said the last word in this championship, with salvation assured.

The ‘Furacao’ has taken its foot off the accelerator. And in Cuiabá he will not have four players due to an accumulation of cards, among which there are two heavyweights: the center back Thiago Heleno and the fireproof Fernandinho.

There was no point in taking risks with Vitor Roque, who has played three games with Athlético Paranaense in the last eight days. The forward has shown that he is fully recovered from his injury to the ligaments in his right ankle. He has delivered against Vasco da Gama, Cruzeiro and Santos.

Vitor Roque had the opportunity to say goodbye to the ‘torcida’ of ‘Furacao’ this Sunday in a very emotional day in which he received the affection and tribute of the public that gathered at the Arena da Baixada stadium. With ‘Furacao’ he has played 81 games in which he has scored 28 goals and given 11 assists. These are huge records for a player who is only 18 years old.

HIS DEBUT WITH BARÇA

Barcelona takes for granted the registration of Vitor Roque in the winter market. Therefore, if everything goes according to plan, the Brazilian footballer He could play his first official match with the Blaugrana shirt on Thursday, January 4, when Xavi’s team will visit Las Palmas, in a League match..

Like every January, Barça will face a crazy calendar with three open fronts: Copa del Rey, which the culés begin to compete in from the 1/16 final; the Spanish Super Cup, in which Barcelona will defend the title won so brilliantly against Real Madrid a year ago; and the League.

‘Trigrinho’ will travel to Saudi Arabia with his teammates because on Thursday, January 11, the second semifinal is already scheduled in which Barça will face Osasuna, finalist in the last edition of the Copa del Rey.

Aside from the cup commitments that may exist, Vitor Roque’s debut in Montjuïc in front of the Blaugrana fans could be postponed until January 28, when Barcelona will host Villarreal in a League match.

