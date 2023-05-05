Alliance in energy and decarbonized economy raises Petro

The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, proposed this Friday in Madrid to promote a sustainable alliance between Europe and Latin America, based on clean energy and a decarbonized economy and production.

The President spoke at a meeting of the New Economy Forum think tank, in the final stage of his State Visit to Spain, which began last Tuesday.

“Putting into operation a Europe-Latin America alliance based on clean energy and a decarbonized and productive economy, here and there, it seems to me that it is the objective of the relations to be built in these days and months,” said the Head of State.

He recalled that Spain assumes the presidency of the European Union in the second half of this year and said that Europe’s relationship with Latin America must advance with “Spain and Colombia marking coordination.”

Likewise, he referred to the next Summit of Heads of State and Government of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which will take place in Brussels on July 17 and 18, when Spain will hold the European presidency. .

President Petro referred to CO2 equivalent, “the new way of measuring”, which takes as criteria the amount of carbon generated in production and its contribution to global warming.

“The alliance that would be sustainable, profitable, in terms of CO2, is Europe-Latin America,” he indicated, adding that “the role of Colombia and Spain and their relationship there is that, to make it transparent, to make it a reality; get it running.”

He proposed “planning that allows us to transition from a carbonized economy, the current one, to a decarbonized economy, the one that is needed to live.”

And in this sense, he stressed that Latin America “is the corner that has the greatest potential to generate clean energy.”

He explained that “in order to decarbonize the economy there would have to be a transformation of capital into green capital, but he warned that this capital “could only move where there is profitability.”

The President was introduced before beginning his speech by Yolanda Díaz, Second Vice President of the Government and Minister of Labor and Social Economy of Spain, and by José Luis Rodríguez, President of the Nueva Economía Forum, an arena founded in 2000.