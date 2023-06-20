Almost 15,000 applicants who aspire to positions in Itaipu took the exam on Saturday

The tests were developed in Asunción and Ciudad del Este.

The Itaipu External Selective Process (PSE) evaluation day, corresponding to the 2023 call, took place on Saturday. Some 14,568 applicants were qualified to take the General and Specific Knowledge Exam. In this edition of the call, there are 220 job positions available for the six directions of the Binational.

Despite the cold, there was a high participation of contestants and the evaluation went smoothly. The test was administered in two shifts; at the headquarters of the National University of Asunción (San Lorenzo Campus) a total of 8,971 applicants were authorized to submit, and some 5,597 contestants at the National University of the East (Ciudad del Este Campus).

On the UNA campus, the financial director, Fabián Domínguez, and the head of Itaipu’s Human Resources Selection and Monitoring Division, Alberto Ramírez, welcomed the applicants, wishing them success in the test to move on to the next phase of the process and reach the goal. On the UNE campus, the administrative director, Fernando Souto, toured the classrooms and encouraged the contestants.

Director Domínguez pointed out that with this call Itaipu gives an opportunity to qualified Paraguayan professionals and added that it is up to each one to perform in the best way to move on to the next stage.

In this PSE call, the Binacional enables 42 vacancies for the Technical Directorate, 39 for the Coordination Directorate, 70 for the Administrative Directorate, 20 for the Financial Directorate, 46 for the General Directorate and 3 for the Legal Directorate.

Since 2014, the Right Bank of the Binacional has been implementing the PSE to add qualified Paraguayan workers to its permanent staff, through a procedure open to the public with equal opportunities; and thus comply with the guidelines of its Career Plan and Remuneration for Skills (PCR).

