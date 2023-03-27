Home News Iconic Mexican actor and comedian Xavier López “Chabelo” dies
Iconic Mexican actor and comedian Xavier López “Chabelo” dies

The emblematic Mexican actor and comedian Xavier López, known for his popular character “Chabelo”, died at the age of 88 due to abdominal complications, the family reported Saturday through the actor’s Twitter account.

The news of the death has grabbed headlines in the Mexican media and generated numerous pronouncements on social networks from authorities, colleagues and followers, which confirm the wide popularity of the actor, one of the most beloved television and media figures in Mexico.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, lamented the death of “Chabelo” and sent a “hug to family and friends” from his Twitter account.

“How can I forget that my eldest son woke up early to see him more than 40 years ago,” said the president.

Xavier López was born in Chicago, United States, in 1935 to Mexican parents originally from Guanajuato. When he was one year old, his parents returned to Mexico, where he managed to develop a distinguished career in the world of acting, comedy and television entertainment.

López starred for more than 40 years in the widely accepted Sunday television program “En familia con Chabelo”, which established him as a distinguished character in contemporary popular culture in Mexico.

