There are no doubts: Fernando Alonso he was surprised that theAston Martin was so competitive as a team in the first three rounds of the new world championship Formula 1but warned that the Silverstone outfit must develop their car at the same pace as their rivals.

Alonso moved from Alpine to Aston Martin for the 2023 season, and his arrival coincided with a resurgence in form for his new side.

After finishing 2022 just seventh in the Constructors’ Championship with a best finish of sixth, Aston Martin are currently second in the 2023 standings, with Alonso finishing third in all three races so far.

Alonso was hoping for a “learning” experience in 2023

“I thought ’23 was a learning season, and in ’24 we could challenge Ferrari and Mercedes”Alonso told media outlets including RacingNews365.com. “But we challenged them in Bahrain, in race one. So obviously now everything looks more optimistic. We’ll see how it goes very soon, from Baku, Imola, Barcelona, ​​where the other teams will start bringing updates to their cars. It will be there that we too will have to be a top team in this sense – on and off the track. We have to learn a lot during this season to be consistent, hopefully.”