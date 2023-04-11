9
- Per Osimhen I work in a field apart from the group. He has left Catelvolturno and will not be summoned
- Raspadori he carried out the whole session in group
- Per Simeone the instrumental examinations showed a first degree distraction of the right femoral biceps.
- On defense Oliveira ahead of Mario Rui
- Lozano should initially win the usual runoff with Politano
