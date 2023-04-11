Home World Milan-Naples, the probable formations: Osimhen not called up
Milan-Naples, the probable formations: Osimhen not called up

by admin
Milan-Naples, the probable formations: Osimhen not called up

NAPLES (4-3-3) the probable formation: Takes; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, KIm, Oliveira; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia. All. Spalletti

  • Per Osimhen I work in a field apart from the group. He has left Catelvolturno and will not be summoned
  • Raspadori he carried out the whole session in group
  • Per Simeone the instrumental examinations showed a first degree distraction of the right femoral biceps.
  • On defense Oliveira ahead of Mario Rui
  • Lozano should initially win the usual runoff with Politano
