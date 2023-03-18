Boris Pistorius’ (SPD) Ministry of Defense apparently wants to buy 82 civilian helicopters to replace the ailing fleet of Tiger combat helicopters and convert some of them into combat helicopters – and this against explicit warnings from several internal units in the force. This emerges from internal documents of the Bundeswehr, which are exclusively available to “Business Insider”.

Specifically, it is about Airbus H-145M helicopters, as known from the ADAC air rescue service. The machines were originally to be purchased for up to two billion euros as a “light support helicopter” (LUH) for training Bundeswehr pilots. According to confidential documents, the Ministry of Defense now wants to buy 82 of these machines for 3.05 billion, but convert 24 and arm them with Stinger and anti-tank missiles, among others. You should then be used instead of the Tiger as a combat helicopter (LHK).

The problem with it: the H-145M is basically approved for military use; the Special Forces Command (KSK) uses it for transport. However, it is not designed as a combat helicopter at all. There are therefore massive concerns within the Bundeswehr, which have apparently been ignored in the Ministry of Defense so far.

Bundeswehr experts warn against conversion to combat helicopters

Among other things, the Strategic Capability Development department warned as early as last December that the Airbus machines “already have more powerful electronics and armament compared to the Tiger combat helicopter” and, thanks to “a high degree of structural similarity to civilian basic models, have advantages in terms of approval and short-term coverage of requirements.” But : “Due to the design, there are (…) limitations in terms of combat suitability, assertiveness and sustainability as well as the protection of the crew.”

Criticism also comes from the Bundeswehr’s own defense technology examiners. Business Insider was able to see a confidential letter from the German Armed Forces Technical Service for Aircraft and Aeronautical Equipment (WTD 61) to the Ministry of Defense. This states that the performance of the Airbus helicopter “by far” does not meet the Bundeswehr requirements. “Furthermore, doing without protection (…) to increase the downtime is an operationally unacceptable compromise.” The procurement planned by the Ministry of Defense is “a purely political decision that ignores operational needs.”