Nicolò Ammanniti is the writer who will be the protagonist of the 2023 Reading Marathon in Feltre, scheduled for the end of May.

Retouches to the formula with three days, from Thursday to Saturday, with readings in places

Different from the city, with the novelty that the author will be in the city for two days.

His novels have inspired some of the best Italian directors such as Bernardo Bertolucci, Marco Risi and Gabriele Salvatores who have drawn from his literary masterpieces, as many cinematic gems with the utmost fidelity to the written text. Among the awards obtained by the Roman writer, the Strega prize stands out in 2007 with the book “Come Dio Comanda”, while the release of his latest work entitled “La vita intima” focused on psychiatric discomfort is announced on January 17th.